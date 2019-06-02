Annual ambassadors’ meeting held

A group photo of Malta’s ambassadors, together with Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela. Photo: DOI

The annual gathering of Malta’s Ambassadors took place in Valletta on Thursday and Friday with the theme ‘Expanding Our Horizons’.

In his opening speech to the ambassadors Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela spoke about the current political situation in the Mediterranean, migration, relations between Europe and Africa, security challenges in the Middle East, Trade Promotion and Malta’s candidature to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2023-24.

Mr Abela also spoke about the opening of new diplomatic missions: “Through the opening of new embassies, including the first sub-Saharan Embassy, in Accra, Ghana, and the one, in Japan, Tokyo, where the work to open the embassy has been initiated, we are expanding our horizons within the ministry by having also the resources to open elsewhere,” he said with reference to the Consulate General in Morocco.