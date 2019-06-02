 Salesian spirit reunites 1989 Fifth Formers of Savio College
Advert
Sunday, June 2, 2019, 00:01

Salesian spirit reunites 1989 Fifth Formers of Savio College

The class of Fifth Formers who finished from Savio College in May 1989 organised a 30th anniversary reunion at their former college last month. A Mass at Savio College’s chapel was celebrated by Fr Arthur Cutajar (one of the 1989 fifth formers) and Fr Savio Vella (headmaster in 1989). The reunion was attended by 18 of the ex-students: Mark Aquilina, Alister Cachia, Evan Calleja, Silvio Camilleri, Arthur Cutajar, Marcel Degabriele, Tonio Farrugia, Alex Gambin, Kenneth Gambin, David Gauci, Michael Grech, Gino Mulè Stagno, Vince Pace, Steve Pavia, Ian Portughes, Joseph Psaila, Kevin Zammit and Wallace Zammit. The reunion was also attended by a former teacher, Mario Sciriha.  Seen here are the ex-Fifth Formers in the chapel and a class photo taken at Savio College’s main entrance in 1986 when the boys were in Form 2 (bottom).

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Optical illusions: what they tell you about your brain

  2. Can a ‘little habit’ harm my baby?

  3. AI taught itself to play a video game – for the first time,...

  4. Rising star

  5. Salesian spirit reunites 1989 Fifth Formers of Savio College

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed