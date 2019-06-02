Salesian spirit reunites 1989 Fifth Formers of Savio College
The class of Fifth Formers who finished from Savio College in May 1989 organised a 30th anniversary reunion at their former college last month. A Mass at Savio College’s chapel was celebrated by Fr Arthur Cutajar (one of the 1989 fifth formers) and Fr Savio Vella (headmaster in 1989). The reunion was attended by 18 of the ex-students: Mark Aquilina, Alister Cachia, Evan Calleja, Silvio Camilleri, Arthur Cutajar, Marcel Degabriele, Tonio Farrugia, Alex Gambin, Kenneth Gambin, David Gauci, Michael Grech, Gino Mulè Stagno, Vince Pace, Steve Pavia, Ian Portughes, Joseph Psaila, Kevin Zammit and Wallace Zammit. The reunion was also attended by a former teacher, Mario Sciriha. Seen here are the ex-Fifth Formers in the chapel and a class photo taken at Savio College’s main entrance in 1986 when the boys were in Form 2 (bottom).