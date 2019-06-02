Myth debunked: Myths about using social media for marketing

Many companies based in Malta use social media, typically Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to engage with their customer-base in real-time. These companies also keep an eye out for Facebook groups, such as Are you being served – RUBS (now counting 85,591 members), to promptly address any negative comments. But what are some common misconceptions which the savvy marketeer should know about?

Myth #1 – You need to be on every social media channel. This is a common one, where a single person responsible for social media is spread out too thinly between the plethora of online social platforms. It is best to focus on the most popular one or two, typically Facebook and Instagram, which reach a large section of the Maltese population.

Myth #2 – You only need to post some news. The main advantage of social media is the ability to engage with the audience in a two-way fashion (as opposed to TV or radio commercials).

Delivering great content is an excellent way to get customers interested but it is far more important to engage with those customers to drive discussions, heighten the company’s profile and humanise the communication.

Myth #3 – Social media does not help the bottom line. Social media can act as a productive sales channel, help grow the brand and improve customer relationships by addressing their queries or complaints in a timely and effective manner. These all have a direct impact on the company’s profitability.