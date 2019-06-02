 Tourism trends and innovations
Sunday, June 2, 2019

Tourism trends and innovations

The Gozo Tourism Association organised a half day seminar, entitled ‘Gozo what’s next...? Trends and Innovations in the Tourism Sector’, as part of the association’s 20th anniversary. The event, held at Vini & Capricci in Xewkija, was organised in collaboration with Booking.com and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Stefania Ditrani addressing the seminar.Stefania Ditrani addressing the seminar.

A very interesting presentation, entitled ‘Why to introduce influencer marketing in a digital marketing campaign’, was given by Chief Officer Strategic Development and Malta Tourism Authority deputy CEO Leslie Vella, followed by presentations by booking.com representatives Roberta Di Maria, Alessandra Blank,  Stefania Ditrani and  Marco Giardina and a question and answer session. 

The seminar was introduced by Gozo Tourism Association chairman Paul Scicluna. 

