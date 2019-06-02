Thinking about thinking in education

A group photo during one of the workshops at the Hotel Calypso in Marsalforn. Photos: Charles Spiteri

The Mikiel Anton Vassalli College and the Belgian Academy Eekhout are offering two intensive residential training programmes on an annual basis for teachers and educational leaders in Gozo.

This cooperation between the two entities started three years ago when Eekhout Academy started to offer an intensive week-long course in improving the overall educational quality of schools with a focus on ‘Educating for the Future’.

“As from this year, we started to offer another intensive week training programme also in Gozo, this time about the necessary thinking processes for learning specifically Meta-Learning and Thinking Skills,” said Mikiel Anton Vassalli College principal Victor Galea. Course director Peter Van de Moortel said: “The basic line of the course is ‘The Quality of Our Future Depends on the Quality of Our Thinking’”.

Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Malta School of Music teachers Adriana Yordanova, Yuri Chary-guine, Godrey Mifsud and Irina Fedcenko Carbonaro joined 20 participants coming from Germany, Latvia, Italy, Belgium and France. These residential training initiatives form part of the Erasmusplus EU Programme for education and training.