Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex

May’s number offers the usual incredibly extensive mix of reports on diocesan, cultural and social topics and events. It covers, among others, the sporting exploits of medal winners in the Special Olympics and of Maria Farrugia, who has joined Sunderland AFC to continue her footballing career in the UK.

The disussion on the inter-island connectivity is sustained in the editorial and the main article. Another focuses on the EU’s Country Report and its official figures that attest to the shocking disparity of economic prosperity between the sister islands. There are biographies, book reviews, poetry, photography, obituaries and commemorations.

Short pieces describe the legendary herbalist and Marian devotee Franġisk Mercieca, aka Frenċ tal-Għarb; how the Ta’ Pinu chapel was saved from ruin in the 19th century; and the precarious condition of l-Għajn ta’ Sarraflu in Ta’ Kerċem.