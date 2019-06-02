For your diary - June 2, 2019

• The feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated today at St Anthony’s Church, Għajnsielem. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead Pontifical Mass at 9am. A procession led by Provincial General Fr Richard Grech will leave the church at 7.30pm, accompanied by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. The Mnarja Band of Nadur will also take part. At 10.30pm the procession will end with the antiphon and sacramental blessing. The celebration will be transmitted live on Radju Lauretana (89.3 FM) and on www.radjulauretana.com.

• A charity bazaar in aid of The Friends of the Sick and Elderly is being held at St Francis Square, Victoria (opposite the church), until Saturday between 8.30am and 11.30am and from 4 to 6.30pm.

• The Arka Foundation Gozo fundraising car boot, will take place at the main parking area in Marsalforn, today from 7am. No booking is required. A €10 donation per car space will be payable on the day.

• A blood donation session will be held at the new District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• The second edition of the Honey and Bee Fest is taking place at the Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria on Saturday between 10am and 6pm.• Bis-Saħħa – a festival of wine, food and live music – organised by Ta’ Klula Foundation, will take place at Santa Luċija’s main square on Saturday from 8pm. Admission is free. For more information call 7955 9518.

• The Don Bosco Summer Club for children aged four to 13 will be held in July and August. For applications visit http://donboscogozo.org.

• The Minor Seminary Gozo is offering courses for ECDL Standard, ECDL Advanced, Robotics and touch typing. For more information call 9925 5304, visit facebook.com/shmsg or e-mail: ecdl@gozoseminary.com.

• Home-Start (Għawdex) is looking for more ‘Family Support Volunteers’ to give a few hours of their time each week in Gozo to help families who would like support. For further information send an e-mail to gozohomestart@gmail.com .

