A unique opportunity to meet football legend Del Piero

Maltese and Gozitans have a unique opportunity to meet one of Italy’s finest football products and Juventus legend: Alessandro Del Piero.

On June 3, football legend Alessandro Del Piero will be visiting the Maltese Islands for an event organised by Music Hall Events. The attendees will have the unique chance to meet Del Piero on a personal basis and pose for photos with him.

During the same event, Del Piero will be making a presentation in front of all those present, interviewed live by renowned Italian journalist Marco Pirola and the attendees will be in chance to win a number of unique items. All this apart from a number of other surprises.

Alessandro Del Piero played over 500 games for Juventus and won no less than 16 titles, including six Serie A titles, apart from the Champions League, UEFA Super Cop, Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Intertoto Cup. He formed part of the Italian squad that won the 2006 World Cup.

His high class performances led to Alessandro Del Piero’s 43 personal honors, including his induction in the FIFA Top 100, the Italian Hall of Fame and the Juventus Best XI.

Speaking to the media, Antonella Vassallo, the organiser, expressed her pleasure that long and difficult discussions led to this unique experience for all. She noted that those present will be meeting, on a personal level, one of the biggest personalities to have visited our islands in recent times.

“Anyone familiar with the football scene will realise how difficult it is for anyone to meet Alessandro Del Piero or organise a similar activity with him being the guest of honor,” declared Vassallo.

Nowadays, Alessandro Del Piero resides in one of the United States’ most exclusive areas, works with Sky and manages his own football squad and a number of football academies.

Vassallo added that, “with such a busy schedule, Alessandro Del Piero is limited in the amount of activities he attends, apart from the fact that one needs to follow a number of protocols and restrictions. Such an opportunity offered to the Maltese is a very rare one.”

Tickets for the event being held tomorrow are very limited, so much so that the VIP Gold tickets are already sold out.

Those in attendance will be enjoying a full buffet gala dinner at the Intercontinental Hotel while DJ Joseph Armani will be entertaining those present.

Those interested may acquire their tickets by email via musichallevents@gmail.com or call on 7997 0017 or 7996 2061. Tickets may also be bought through the Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero, of Marsa, or Juventus Fan Club, of Gozo.