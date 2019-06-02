It’s the ceviche

Machu Picchu

Level 0, The Plaza,

Sliema

Tel: 2744 0705

Food: 7/10

Service: 7/10

Ambience: 3/10

Value: 7/10

Overall: 6/10

This is an unusual one, even by my standards. To make things clear, I’m fine with unusual. It usually leads to a useful change somewhere down the line. Take transport as an example. Every epoch had its oddity that, in time, led to a mode of transport that the masses could rely on. The Greeks had Icarus with his awkwardly melty wings, the Victorians had the Penny-farthing, and we have the Daihatsu Copen. The first two could be considered precursors to modes of transport we depend on today. The last is useful purely as a measure of oddity.

Food is pretty much the same. An uncharacteristically brave Frenchman once looked at a snail and wondered if we could possibly eat it. And until today, we reap the benefits that the plucky fellow left in his wake. Fast-forward to conveyor-belt sushi, bubble tea, molecular cocktails and all the sparks of creativity that have brought us here – an era when anything that can be eaten will be eaten even if it has been distorted beyond recognition.

Alas, we also live in an era during which the lion’s share of inventiveness goes into convenience or a lower price point. When the idea of a driverless car became a thing we started to speak about, Coca Cola came up with an app that would allow you to order a bottle of Coke from the car while it drives itself. Because what else would you do with the time afforded by this means of transport? Surely one wouldn’t read a book during a hands-free commute.

One of my pet hates that the last century created is the notion of a food court. Done well, it can be brilliant. But usually it isn’t. More often than not, the food court is a cash-grab by a shopping mall. It fits the business model, whereby the mall makes money by renting out every square metre available to it and has the added benefit of keeping shoppers around for longer. The longer we stay, the more likely we are to give into our impulse to heal our hurts by buying stuff.

The one at the Plaza in Sliema is dire. During the day, it isn’t terrible. The central atrium is occupied by Just Burger and that’s a good thing. The newer bit is essentially a long, garishly-lit, poorly decorated and entirely depressing affair. Which is a pity really, because there are a couple of restaurants in there that can serve up a decent and interesting meal.

I walked out feeling mightily confused. I struggled to make heads or tails of the experience

Sad as it is, I decided to brave it for the promise of Peruvian food. I’ve never been to Peru and my impressions of Peruvian food have been formed by eating at Peruvian restaurants in other countries. If you’re in London, for instance, try the fantastic Lima on Rathbone Place or, if you want to be sensible and ditch the Michelin star in favour of informality, pop into Andina in Shoreditch.

Alas, it is my forays into Peruvian facsimiles that form my opinions so take this for what it is. I’ve discussed this with gourmands who have actually been to Peru and they’ve pointed out that the beauties I describe do not match the standard fare that real people in Peru would consume on a daily basis. Well, of course it doesn’t. How would a restaurant serving hobż biż-żejt and timpana in Paris earn a Michelin star?

With an unusual mixture of eagerness to try the food and dread of the place itself, I made my way to the Plaza one evening. Shopping malls by night are sordid. The bright lights remain, the shops are shuttered shut and the tinny music has been turned off so it is like the place that shops go when they die.

Machu Picchu is mercifully at the very beginning of the corridor so you don’t need to go all the way in to where a huge TV was showing a football match between two German teams so obscure that some of the players were taking calls from their mums saying they won’t miss the last tram home.

The Peruvian restaurant has to fit in with the model so it is essentially an open kitchen with a counter where you place your orders. A helpful lady took our orders and, later on, delivered our food to the table. She knows the food and was willing to discuss it with us, helping us make our choices and even suggesting ways in which we could customise our dishes. Standing at the counter, she’s also in the kitchen so she could even discuss our orders with the chef in real time.

This is where the oddity really started to sink in. The format, with its direct line with the kitchen and a woman who really knows the food and the art of service, is something I have unreserved praise for. What’s it doing buried in this dungeon?

The menu is another source of dissonance. There are eight dishes that all look interesting, and another three daily specialities on a chalkboard. The price per dish ranges from €12 to €18 and each one is a main course in its own right. I really wanted the ceviche but was torn between that and the meat skewers. Grilled beef heart and beef rump is too hard for me to resist. So, in the name of research, I ordered both. The better half settled for a more healthy-sounding Causa limeña.

We added a bottle of Peruvian dark lager and a glass of wine and sat in the middle of the court. Most of the other restaurants are closed at night so I’m sure there’s more atmosphere if an astronaut-only restaurant were to open on the moon.

At the recommendation of the lady who served us, we had the ceviche served first. She’d asked how hot I wanted it and I said I could take all the heat the chef would throw at me. A ceviche is made by ‘cooking’ fish in lemon and lime, with the addition of chilli and coriander for even more flavour.

This one is a very generous portion, with a pile of fish and seafood topped with freshly chopped red onion and butternut squash on the side. There’s plenty of seabass, squid, octopus, shrimps, langoustine and scallop. I would have rather not had the scallop because it was the only item that tasted like it had been thawed but the rest is wonderful.

It is also a very filling dish, mainly thanks to the sheer size of it. It is refreshing with the blast of zesty citrus and coriander and the heat from the chilli is just on point. I’ve paid three times as much for less satisfying ways with fish. By the end of it, I realised I could easily have done without ordering any more food but my stomach is something of a bottomless pit so I eyed my anticuchos with eagerness.

It has nothing of the visual splendour of the ceviche. Three large skewers and a side of chips is all that’s on the plate. It is unfair to compare it with what I’d just eaten but it was a bit disappointing. I love the taste of heart but this had been grilled to a point where it bordered on tough, as did the rump. The marinade was good but not enough to make up for the texture. The chips were the kind that give a guilty satisfaction, with that sort of seasoning that you know is filled with artificial flavourings and onion powder but that keep you nibbling away.

Causa limeña is arranged in a neat, circular tower – the kind that’s put together in a cylindrical mould. There is roughly mashed potato at the top and bottom and has a central core of avocado, bell peppers and that mix of chicken and mayonnaise that you get in wraps. It is the kind of food I avoid at all costs so I refused to taste it but the better half assured me she liked it. Like the other dishes, it is more than enough to serve as the only course in a meal.

I walked out feeling mightily confused. I struggled to make heads or tails of the experience. I’m pretty sure I won’t spend another evening in there but I will most definitely return for lunch next time I’m in the area. I’ll order the ceviche and another bottle of Peruvian beer and hope that either the place gets the love it deserves or that Machu Picchu moves to more pleasant pastures.