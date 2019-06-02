Indulge in food inspired by world cuisines

The Plaza Shopping Centre has added yet another customer attraction – a brand new Food Hall. Spread over 700 square metres on Level 0, the Plaza Food Hall has several unique restaurants operating side by side, allowing customers to indulge in delicious food inspired by world cuisines.

Stalls include Machu Picchu, where the rich and eccentric cuisine of Peru materialises in mouthwatering dishes; Tea Fusion, with dozens of combinations of tasty bubble tea and flavoured jelly to choose from; Yummy, serving everyone’s favourite Chinese dishes and more; Po-K, where one can explore Malta’s first Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, freshly served with vegan options;

The Tiffin Box, offering myriad curries, kebabs and street food inspired by the cuisines of north, south and west India, including staple favourites; Pizza Factory Plus, home of the legendary 50cm, thin-crust pizza, which has expanded its menu with hotdogs and more; El Dorado, which offers succulent, coal-roasted chicken and mixed meats along with Peruvian-inspired sides; and Just Burger, for lamb, veal or chicken burgers, or even vegetarian or vegan.

More cuisines, including Mexican, will be joining the outlets at the food hall shortly.