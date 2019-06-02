Havana Club Iconica Collection tasting and food pairing event

Emmanuel Dupont-Machet (left) with FBIC general manager Pierre Stafrace during the tasting of the luxury range of Havana Club Rums.

Havana Club Global Rum Ambassador Emmanuel Dupont-Machet recently visited Malta to host an exclusive tasting event around the luxury range of Havana Club Rums.

The Havana Club Iconica Collection includes Havana Club Selección de Maestros, Havana Club Añejo 15 Años, Havana Club Unión and Havana Club Tributo 2018, which were all tasted during the exclusive evening held at the Phoenicia Hotel.

The enjoyable, in-depth tasting session covered a varied range of rum styles created by Cuban Maestro Roneros, enabling rum connoisseurs to explore a deeper and more sensual side of rums and help develop a newfound appreciation for this iconic collection. Some specially prepared food items, including a flavourful carpaccio of lamb, smoked salmon and caramelised pineapple, matched perfectly with the different rums and showcased their diversity.

The Havana Club Iconica Collection offers drinkers a refined way to enjoy high-quality Cuban rums. Each of the distinctive rums in the collection is an icon in its own right, rivalling some of the best spirits in the world.

Havana Club Rum is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Limited, a member of the Farsons Group.