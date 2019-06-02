Burger King Malta launches self-ordering kiosks

Burger King Malta has just launched self-ordering kiosks across a number of its outlets, in line with the brand’s strategy to remain a leader within the quick service restaurant industry in Malta. One can experience the kiosks in their restaurants at Mosta, Qormi, Valletta, Sliema and Malta International Airport.

The self-ordering kiosks allow customers to order what they would like without the added pressure of being in a queue, making the experience of dining in Burger King restaurants even more enjoyable. One has the option to add to or remove anything from their meal, with the kiosks prompting in case anything has been forgotten to be added to the meal, ensuring that the final meal is exactly as you would like it.

Together with the self-ordering kiosks all Burger King stores have also moved to a fusion system which separates the queues between ordering and collection, making the experience much more efficient and resulting in a quicker service for customers.

Kurt Micallef, business manager at Food Chain Limited, said: “We are very excited about the launch of these kiosks and we look forward to more innovative solutions in the future as we aim to continue being Malta’s leading quick service restaurant brand.”

The Burger King franchise is operated in Malta by Food Chain Limited, a member of the Farsons Group.