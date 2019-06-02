Complementing our heritage

Photos: Bernard Polidano

Fashion designers Charles & Ron recently presented their 316 KM2 Spring/Summer 2019 collection during a fashion show that saw models showcasing the season’s new looks on the iconic steps of the Ċittadella in Victoria.

The show was part of Gozo Alive, one of the biggest cultural events that takes place on the sister island. The Charles & Ron outfits bore the designers’ strong signature identity, with fabrics and outfits bearing a distinct tie to our Maltese and Gozitan heritage. Bright Mediterranean hues complemented sheer flowy fabrics, in a tribute to the balmy summers on the island, while bright patterns bore testament to the edginess of our Latin heritage.

The Maltese cross, as well as motifs showing local flora and fauna such as the crab and the lampuka, were very much in evidence, some glammed up with sequins, tulle and sheer silks.