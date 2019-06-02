Short course on pharmacognosy, herbal products

A 28-hour course on pharmacognosy and herbal products will be held in July by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

This course is mainly aimed at qualified personnel who work in the pharmaceutical industry, such as staff with a BSc in chemistry or biology, professionals with a degree in pharmacy-related subjects and postgraduate students reading for master’s degree in pathology or pharmacology.

Participants will learn how pharmacognosy has evolved throughout the ages and has developed into a way of life for some patients and consumers.

The course coordinator and tutor is Prof. Everaldo Attard, the Maltese delegate on the Committee on Herbal Products at the European Medicines Agency. He also a member of the Homeopathic Medical Products Working Group of the Heads of Medicines Agencies of the European Union.

The course is approved by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education as equivalent to Level 6 (5 ECTS) and has been approved by Malta Enterprise under the Get Qualified Scheme.

The lectures will take place at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or 9982 9244 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

muhc.com.mt/updates/pharmacognosy-and-herbal-products/