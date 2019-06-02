 Research on weight loss surgery
Advert
Sunday, June 2, 2019, 00:01

Research on weight loss surgery

Alexia Farrugia, a surgical trainee currently working in the UK, was recently awarded a Master’s in Advanced Surgical Practice with distinction by Cardiff University.

The use of very low-calorie diets prior to weight loss surgery is Ms Farrugia’s area of interest and was the theme of her dissertation. Such diets are used to make surgery less complicated, and her research focused on whether their use reduced complications after surgery. This area of surgery is of particular importance due to the high rates of obesity locally and globally. Such diets are also used to treat medical conditions such as diabetes.

Farrugia’s studies were supported by a scholarship provided through the Endeavour Scholarship scheme.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Gozo College schools adopting Finnish educational practices

  2. Helping your children choose their subjects

  3. Malta hosts first IVETA Europe regional conference

  4. Short course on pharmacognosy, herbal products

  5. Awards for top media studies students

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed