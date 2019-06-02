Research on weight loss surgery

Alexia Farrugia, a surgical trainee currently working in the UK, was recently awarded a Master’s in Advanced Surgical Practice with distinction by Cardiff University.

The use of very low-calorie diets prior to weight loss surgery is Ms Farrugia’s area of interest and was the theme of her dissertation. Such diets are used to make surgery less complicated, and her research focused on whether their use reduced complications after surgery. This area of surgery is of particular importance due to the high rates of obesity locally and globally. Such diets are also used to treat medical conditions such as diabetes.

Farrugia’s studies were supported by a scholarship provided through the Endeavour Scholarship scheme.