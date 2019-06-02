Malta hosts first IVETA Europe regional conference

Malta recently hosted delegates and speakers at the first International Vocational Education and Training Association (IVETA) Europe regional conference, held by Warnborough College and Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

The conference was opened by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, who spoke about the importance of a holistic education for sustainable development and an inclusive society. Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph school principal Kenneth Vella gave a history of vocational education in Malta. IVETA executive director Brenden Tempest-Mogg spoke about the association’s aims and activities. IVETA European vice president Dr Julian Ng spoke on the conference theme ‘Revaluing TVET’.

Three speakers from the University of Malta provided an insight into the local TVET experience, while Mcast principal Prof. Joachim James Calleja said schools and industries should work more closely together.

NCFHE CEO Rose Anne Cuschieri spoke about the Malta Qualifications Framework and the importance of accreditation.

Frank Fabri, permanent secretary at the Education Ministry, spoke on the My Journey initiative. He claimed Malta was the only EU country whose education ministry formulates syllabi and curricula together with teachers.

Delegates also visited Maria Regina College in Mosta to see how the My Journey initiative will be implemented.