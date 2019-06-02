Helping your children choose their subjects

A 10-session programme aimed at helping students in Form 1 and 2 choose the subjects that may determine their future professional career path will start on July 12.

The programme, entitled ‘My Future – Learning About My Prospects’ is organised by the Malta Institute of Management (MIM) in collaboration with Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola. It aims to give students an oversight of various industries in order to provide them with the necessary knowledge to take the right decision for their future.

During the programme, the students will be visiting various places of work in the hotel and banking sectors, the veterinary, audit and accountancy professions, the media, transport, logistics and hospital sectors, as well as the manufacturing, IT and new technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Here, technical experts in the respective sectors will give them a practical view of what happens within their organisations. The participants will see the different operations within these sectors in order to understand the various roles and the skills required. Through the presentations the students will be able to understand the challenges and opportunities people face in the different roles and sectors and how their choice will impact their future.

Parents and guardians interested in booking a place for their child are to call Rita Micallef on 7909 3467 or e-mail rmicallef@easl.com.mt.

The participation fee is €105 per student, or €155 including transport. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.