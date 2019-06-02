French influence on 17th century Maltese architecture

Architect Claude Busuttil was recently awarded a European label for his PhD in Human Sciences on ‘The influence of French military engineers on Maltese architecture during the reign of Louis XIV (1645-1715)’.

In his research, Dr Busuttil examined the shift of power in the Order of the Knights of St John from the Spanish to the French sphere of influence during the 17th century, the political implications of this change, and the way French classicism was reflected in the architecture of certain important buildings in the Maltese islands.

Dr Busuttil’s thesis was directed by Michèle Virol, chair of scientific committee of the French National Association of Vauban, and he successfully defended it at the University of Rouen, Normandy, in front of an examining board whose members were from various European countries.

Dr Busuttil lectures at the International Institute for Baroque Studies at the University of Malta.