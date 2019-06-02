 Awards for top media studies students
Awards for top media studies students

Faculty dean Noellie Brockdorff presenting the award to Rebekah Mifsud.

Faculty dean Noellie Brockdorff presenting the award to Rebekah Mifsud.

The Media and Knowledge Sciences Faculty of the University of Malta recently held the first edition of its Dean’s Award. The award recognised students of the faculty for their hard work and outstanding academic success during the 2017-18 academic year.

Awards were presented to Lisa Marie Kähler, Michela Cutajar and Daniel Zammit for their academic performance in the first, second and third years respectively of the bachelor programmes.

Rebekah Mifsud received an award for her achievement in the taught component of a master programme, while Mikela Zerafa and Antida Mizzi won awards, their  outstanding dissertations presented as part of a bachelor programme and a taught master programme respectively.

The award trophy presented to the winners was designed by Dr Matthew Galea from the Department of Digital Arts.

The event was addressed by the faculty dean Prof. Noellie Brockdorff in the presence of University pro-rector Prof. Joseph Cacciottolo and registrar Veronica Grech and members of the faculty.

Animation and video production work by students of the Faculty’s Department of Digital Arts and the Department of Media and Communications were also shown during the event, which was supported by Farsons Direct.

