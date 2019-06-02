Delia must not stand in PN’s way

By definition, a strong opposition must present a real electoral threat to the government of the day. For democracy to be effective, an opposition party worthy of the name needs to instil a healthy fear in the ruling party. The competition built into our political system should keep those in power constantly looking over their shoulder, consistently reminded of their shortcomings and the perils of abusing their power.

A strong opposition needs to command the respect of the electorate for the fearlessness of its pronouncements and the truth they contain. It needs to win esteem for the values it professes and those practised by its members. It needs to draw attention to itself by the freshness of its ideas and promise of its plans. It must lead by example, inspire by its vision and present a clear alternative programme for the country that would stand a chance of winning the support of at least the floating voters.

The Nationalist Party embodies none of this right now. Even if it did, it is not at all sure that it would have made any major inroads in the latest electoral contests. The booming economy and the clinically efficient use of incumbency permitted by the government’s robust finances – making it that much easier to dish out favours – may have presented too big a mountain to climb. But the magnitude of the PN’s defeat shows it has failed even to find a foothold in that mountain.

The failure is Adrian Delia’s and that of his close advisors. His attempts to refocus his message on bread and butter issues and woo conservative voters by raising fears of the foreigner and the spectre of abortion were clumsy and ill-judged. Taking an eye off corruption and nepotism and pushing back against civil rights alienated the party’s middle ground and its younger voters simultaneously. Its electoral campaign was inept and its message incoherent.

Besides, Delia cannot convincingly fight impropriety when he still has not cleared his name from serious accusations, and when questions still hang over his character. The re-election of MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa – who not only fight over issues that have become secondary to the Opposition but were competing against candidates backed by Delia – was a message from PN supporters nearly equal in weight to the message delivered by the electorate as a whole.

Delia has been rejected by too many to have any realistic hope of restoring proper opposition, let alone of winning the next election. He may have been democratically elected within his party but democracy with a capital D has now spoken. An honest leader would have given it ear and made a dignified exit. That’s what Lawrence Gonzi and Simon Busuttil did. Even his own supporters must now see his departure as inevitable. They elected him to start rebuilding the party and score electoral success but he has failed them miserably.

What will it take for him and his advisors to admit this? To stop using outrageous comparisons with catastrophic poll numbers instead of numbers that should have reasonably been expected in mid-term elections? And to acknowledge that by refusing to let go he can only damage any prospects the party may have of rehabilitating itself in the eyes of its substantial alienated supporters?

If he continues to refuse to go willingly, or at least ask for a vote of confidence, a serious challenge to his leadership should be mounted. The party faces the not insignificant hurdle of finding someone ready to pick up what is understandably seen as a poisoned chalice. But it has deep enough roots to weather the storm. It might need to have a temporary caretaker in Delia’s stead but someone with the best qualities to take over will have to emerge sooner or later. If nobody steps up to the challenge, the PN risks becoming a political irrelevance.

A new leader would need to formulate a clear, appealing vision for the country. This is not easy when money is flowing and people’s financial aspirations are being met. But beyond financial well-being lies well-being on other levels. It is here that the PN ought to focus its new message instead of wasting its voice on non-issues and imaginary battles. Besides standing staunchly for principled governance and against the theft of taxpayers’ money through corruption, it will need to explain how, if elected, it would take the country to the next level of living standards.

It could start, for example, by pledging to end the profligacy of inflated government contracts and jobs for the boys and spell out how it would use the money to make desperately needed improvements in student achievement. It could undertake some serious, professional planning to improve the quality of our built and unbuilt environment. It must come down squarely and fearlessly on the side of the common citizen against the health and environmental hazards of rampant overdevelopment. All this while stamping out far-right sentiment instead of jumping on populist bandwagons.

The PN needs to outline, as clearly as it possibly can, how it would engineer the jump from economic prosperity to a richer quality of life overall. This is what the people will now be expecting of it.

The PN has the huge task ahead, to both recreate itself and re-imagine the country’s future. Delia and his associates are just not up to it.

This is a Times of Malta print editorial