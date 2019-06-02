Weekly advice - June 2, 2019

• Sometimes goods do not only turn out to be faulty and stop working, but their defects cause damages to consumers’ property, or even worse, physical injury.

• Consumers may claim compensation when they suffer injuries or damages caused by defective goods.

• The defective product’s manufacturer is liable to provide compensation. The final seller is only responsible when the manufacturer’s identity and contact information is not available.

• It is the consumer’s responsibility to read, understand and observe the product’s warnings and instructions of use.

• The manufacturer’s liability cannot be limited or excluded by any term of a contract, any notice or any other manner.

• When consumers’ claim for compensation is denied, legal action may be taken against the producer.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt

Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt