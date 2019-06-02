Things to do today - June 2, 2019

• Visit Earth Garden at Ta’ Qali National Park. www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Visit Formed With Fire, an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by six Maltese ceramists at the National Museum of Natural History, Mdina, from 9am to 12.30pm. The exhibits are by Antoine Paul Camilleri, Charles Sammut, Mario Sammut, Sina Micallef, Joseph Agius and Kenneth Grima.

http://www.mariosammutceramics.com/

• Visit the exhibition Music in Malta – From Prehistory to Vinyl from 9.30am to 5pm (last entry 4.15pm) at Mdina Cathedral Museum. The exhibition uses multimedia technology to explore music and musical instruments in Malta’s history.

https://www.musicinmalta.com/

• Visit Hidden, an art exhibition by Michelle Gialanze, also known as Mixa, at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

• Watch Vox Lux at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 6.30pm. www.kreattivita.org

• Laugh out loud at GoT in 60 minutes: The Unauthorised Parody at MADC Clubrooms, Sta Venera, at 8pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.