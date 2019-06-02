President’s engagements - June 2, 2019

Monday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the Pharmacy Council Malta at the Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the ME, CFS and Fibromyalgia Alliance Malta at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Liu Xincheng, vice chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Italian Ambassador and Mrs Sammartino on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Italy.

Tuesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit Emigrant’s Commission’s Dar l-Emigrant and Migration Museum and Refugee Home, Valletta.

1.15pm The President receives a courtesy call by Alexia Pauline Tabone, Miss Malta 2019 at the Palace, Valletta.

2.15pm The President receives a courtesy call by Robin Camilleri, Archpriest of Senglea at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Relations are Forever Foundation at the Palace, Valletta.

4.30pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the exhibition Music in Malta: From Prehistory to Vinyl organised by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in Mdina.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Supervisory Council Meeting of the MCCFF.

Wednesday

9am The President visits the Armed Forces of Malta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner and Mrs Maggie Gill on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Thursday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by John Joseph Aquilina, Ambassador of Malta to the People’s Republic of China at the Palace, Valletta.

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek at the Palace, Valletta.

10.45am The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Inguanez, Ambassador of Malta and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York at the Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the General Workers’ Union at the Palace, Valletta.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by architect Vince Cassar at the Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Mental Health Wellbeing at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of San Ġorġ Band Club of Cospicua, at the Palace, Valletta.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali at the Palace, Valletta.

5pm The President presides over the launch of The Cawnpore Cup organised by the Malta Polo Club at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the MDH Summer Arts Exhibition in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund at Mater Dei Hospital.

Friday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend TV Programme Il-Missjoni Bżonnok.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend JMV 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

Saturday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

2pm The President presents trophies to the winning participants of Sparatura b’Risq l-Istrina 2019 organised by the MDH Strina Fundraising Committee at Ħal Far shooting range.

6.40pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a concert by pianist Gile Bae and the String Quartet of the Orchestra of Teatro Alla Scala Di Milano on the occasion of the Feast of St John the Baptist at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Ambassador of the Soverign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta to the Republic of Malta and H.S.H. Princess Jana Ruffo di Calabria on the occasion of the feast of the Order’s patron.