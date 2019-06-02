Appreciation: Michael Bonnici – a true gentleman and son of Żebbuġ

Martin Galea, council member of Din l-Art Ħelwa:

Michael Bonnici was that kind of politician who took up the mantle for the noblest of reasons. Born in Żebbuġ, a town and people he loved, he devoted much of his time and energy to ensuring that its heritage and culture were preserved.

He was instrumental, with our founder president, Maurice Caruana Curran in obtaining the beautiful vernacular chapel of San Roche in trust for Din l-Art Ħelwa, one of the first heritage sites the organisation obtained and restored, and turned it in to a museum of notable historical personalities from Żebbuġ.

These include the sculptor Antonio Sciortino and Dun Mikiel Xerri, who was executed by the Napoleonic forces in 1799, as well as Dun Karm, the national poet. He was also a prime mover in setting up the Pharmaceutical Museum and was very involved in helping preserve the National Archives at the Santo Spirito.

As a politician he was often described as a unifying personality in this politcally divided country of ours and always acted correctly and honestly, serving part of his time as an MP as Deputy Speaker.

Respected and loved by all, his kindly and affable demeanor ensured that he could reach across the political divide, a comment made by the Prime Minister on hearing of his demise.

The last time I saw him was when he was seeking funds for an exhibition of the works of Sciortino’s lesser known brother. How could I refuse him? Always selfess and working for the common good. A man to be emulated in many ways.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has lost a true friend and supporter. We pay tribute to him and give our sincere condolences to his family.