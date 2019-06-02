Announcements - June 2, 2019

Marriage

CARBONI JARDIM. The marriage took place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between Mr WILLIAM JOHN CARBONI JARDIM, son of Mr and Mrs William G. Carboni Jardim of Gibraltar, and Ms ETHEL HILI, daughter of Mr and Mrs Philip Hili of Attard. Nuptial Mass was celebrated by Mgr Paul Bear at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, and was followed by a reception at the Casino Maltese, Valletta. The wedding was witnessed by Mr Oliver P. Galea and Dr Richard J. Pinder. The duties of bestman were carried out jointly by Mr Sandro Galea and Mr Mark Azzopardi. Mrs Rebekah Osborne was matron of honour. Dr Juanita Galea, Ms Martina Galea and Ms Julia Sant were bridesmaids. Miss Federica Holiday and Miss Ella Victory were flower girls, and Master Gabriele Galea was the ring bearer. The couple will be taking up residence in the United Kingdom.

Obituaries

AMATO-GAUCI. On May 31, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ADRIAN, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Simone, his children Greta and Gilbert (Gilli), his son-in-law Keith, his beloved grandchildren Liam and Jade, his only sister Hina, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, June 2, at 2pm at Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On May 31 at Mater Dei Hospital, ETHEL ROSE née Cuschieri, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Anthony, her sister Imelda Borg Bartolo, her brother Alfred and his wife Mona, her sister in-law Marthese Cuschieri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral details will be announced later.

FARRUGIA. On May 31 at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr JOSEPH, O.S.A., Rector of St Rita’s Chapel St Julian’s, aged 70, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his brother John Farrugia and his wife Marthese, his sisters Marilu and her husband Sebastiano Occhipinti, Rita and her husband Bernard Azzopardi, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The Funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 3 at 7.45am for St Rita’s Chapel, St George’s Bay, St Julians where a moment of prayer will be held at 8.30am. A funeral cortège will then proceed to the Millenium Chapel where Fr Joseph Farrugia will be exposed for the public at 9am. Funeral mass will be said at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Solidarity Fund of the Millenium Chapel will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH – JOSEPH CHARLES (19.10.1935), Count of Qui-si-Sana, Sliema, died peacefully away on May 24. He will always be known for his incredible kindness and thoughtfulness. His devoted son Luke Michael Fenech.

GRIMA – on May 30, MARY, née Lanfranco aged 101, widow of Dr William Grima MD, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maryanne and Joe Pace, Paul and Helen, Franca and Tim Fish, Philip and Jackie and Joe, her grandchildren Chris and Katja, Nikki and Colin, Michael, Andrea and Paul, Sarah and Rafael, Rebecca, and Emma and Beau, her great grandchildren Luisa, Sam, Nick, Max and Isaac, her dedicated carer Tess and her loving team of helpers. Mass presente cadavere will be celebrated at St Gregory Church, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, June 3, at 8.45am, followed by internment at St Mary Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – FRANCIS of Marsa residing at Żebbuġ, widower of Teodora née Gatt, passed peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of the Holy Church on Friday, May 31. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter and sole carer Josette and her husband David Musù, his sons Philip and his wife Marisa, and Noel, his grandchildren Christopher, Luke, Francesco and Giuseppe Musù, Rebecca, Samuel and Naomi Portelli, and his great granddaughter Julia Musù Cachia, his sister Emanuela (Lily) and his brother Aldo Portelli and his wife Lina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, June June 3 at 2.30pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ where a Eucharistic Celebration will be held at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, limits of Żebbuġ. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Casa Antonia, Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei, and Rehabilitation Ward (RW6) at Karen Grech Hospital for their exceptional care, attention and understanding.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 31, CARMEN, aged 87, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Paul and his wife Rose, John and his wife Monique, Godwin and his wife Antoniette, her grandchildren Ruth and Etienne, Glenn and Stefania, Benjamin and Cristina, Keith, Mandy and Aldrin, and Brian, her great-grandchildren Logan, Gwen, Leah and Lee, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, at 7.30am for Lunzjata Church (San Duminku), Vittoriosa where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Monday, June 3 being the trigesima die since the sad loss of ANNA GANADO, Mass for her spirit’s repose in eternal peace will be celebrated at the Chapel of the Maltese Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici in Sliema at 6pm. Relatives and friends are welcome.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of my beloved sister EVELYN on her second anniversary on June 4. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her sister Doris and Vince Muscat and their respective families. May she rest in peace.

BONAVIA – VIOLET. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our parents PAUL (June 2, 2001) and HELEN, k/a Lily (June 14, 1988). Always in the prayers of their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, wife of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Raymond Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia. Sorely missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and not forgotten by his daughter Marguerite, Paulini, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOSEPH RAYMUND. Lovingly remembering our dear father on his anniversary and always. His children Tony, Maria, Anna and Sylvana.

GRECH – PAUL. Treasured memories of my beloved father today the 26th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Natalie.

PACE. In loving memory of GIUSEPPA on her 100th birthday who died on November 9, 1985. From her daughters Mary, Doris, Catherine and Josette and their spouses and grandchildren.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of PAUL (ex-BoV deputy manager) who passed away 20 years ago (June 5, 1999). Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI – ELIZABETH (Betty). In ever loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

