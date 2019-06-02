GoT treasure hunt

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes organise a number of team-building exercises throughout the year, giving letting and sales specialists from their 30 outlets the chance to get to know each other, while having fun.

Staff members were treated to a Games of Thrones-themed car treasure hunt around the Maltese islands. The aim of this activity was for specialists from the various outlets to team up and work as one team to complete the challenges given within the stipulated time.

The teams were chauffeur-driven to ensure safety and road regulations were observed at all times.

There were 106 participants who had 18 riddled challenges to complete in six-and-a-half hours. Some of the challenges included abseiling down Xaqqa Valley, forming team pyramids, burying a team member in the sand and bartering for doughnuts and then delivering them to various media houses.

The teams took photos and videos of themselves completing the challenges and uploaded them on Facebook groups. The day ended with a celebratory drink. The company believes it is through such activities that the culture of working as a team is maintained.