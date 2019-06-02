Germany’s most popular kitchen brand for three years in a row

Nolte Kitchens has been Germany’s favourite kitchen brand since 2015 – and the title has been reconfirmed for the third time running.

This is the outcome of a survey conducted by the German Institute for Service-Quality (DISQ), which is carried out every other year at the behest of news channel n-tv. The results were published on March 20.

Nolte Kitchens successfully prevailed against 13 other brands in the overall ranking, once again hitting number one. The company would like to use this mark of confidence as an opportunity to thank dealers and end customers.

Nolte Kitchens stands for quality, innovative ideas and excellent value for money. The participants of the current DISQ-survey share this opinion. With 79 out of 100 possible points, the company reached the top of the scale that is a monitor for customer satisfaction. A total of 1.213 kitchen buyers had taken part in the open survey, which was divided into several segments.

Nolte Kitchens stands for quality

In the product-range segment Nolte Kitchens outperforms all competitors. Product quality, design and brand image also score a grade A result (Sehr gut – very good). The brand also got a good result for pricing, ranking well above average in this section.

There was more competition in this survey this time: Fourteen kitchen brands had made it into the individual analysis this year, whereas in 2017 there were only 12 brands considered in the detailed ranking.

CEO Eckhard Wefing is all the more delighted for Nolte Küchen to have defended the ‘Favourite kitchen brand’ title: “The survey allows end customers to give a detailed feedback, reflecting on their experiences with the kitchen purchase. It makes us proud and confirms us in our work to see that our offering has been evaluated in such a positive way. For four years now customers have been acknowledging our product and services with consistently high ratings. We would like to extend our sincere thanks also to our trade partners, without whom this success would not have been possible in this way.”

The brand’s local representative is Vella Falzon.