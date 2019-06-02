The Malta Polo Club will be holding the most prestigious and final match of the Club’s playing season – the ‘Cawnpore Cup’ – on June 15.

The Malta Polo Club was established in 1868, a fact which qualifies the club as the oldest polo club in the western hemisphere and the second oldest polo club worldwide.

President George Vella will be launching the event on June 6 at 5pm at San Anton Palace, Attard, when he will present the team shirts to the eight players who will be playing in the Cawnpore Cup Match.

A trophy first contested in 1901, at Cawnpore India (the site of the infamous ‘Cawnpore Massacre’ in 1857) some 119 years ago and gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947, the Cup has been played for annually with the exception of the war years.

The highest handicapped polo players in the Club are eligible to play in the Cawnpore Cup, and this year’s teams present a fine selection of the Club’s best players.

The Malta Polo Club will also be supporting the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation/Solidarjetà bl-Isports 2019 with fundraising throughout the match on June 15. As in previous years, the generosity of attending patrons, guests and club members is expected to raise an impressive sum for the charity.

The Malta Polo Club will continue to support the MCCF Foundation during the 2019/2020 polo season.