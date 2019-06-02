A round trip at little cost

The iGO brand has teamed up with Domino’s Pizza with a new offer for customers, whereby one can book a round-trip worth €35 or more and get a free Domino’s Pizza.

iGO has invested heavily in one of the most user-friendly applications to ensure that customers can easily book their daily commuting requirements, track the trips, as well as keep up to date with ongoing deals.

iGO is a strong believer of good customer service experience and continuously invests in training and development programmes for its drivers, customer care representatives and operational people to ensure that customers get more than their value for money. It welcomes ongoing suggestions and feedback, which helps the brand improve its services.

For more information, visit the iGO Facebook page, call (+356) 2339 2339 or visit www.famalco.net.