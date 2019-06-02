40km of ductile iron pipes for water network
Express Trailers recently completed the delivery of around 40km of ductile iron pipes to Malta on behalf of Electrosteel Castings (UK) Ltd. The purple-coloured pipes ranging from 80mm to 300mm in diameter will be deployed in a project launched last year by the Water Services Corporation at Ta’ Barkat, limits of Xgħajra, for the provision of a viable, high-quality alternative to groundwater extraction. The project, co-financed by the EU, will see the expansion of the current distribution system of treated sewage network for irrigation by farmers.