 40km of ductile iron pipes for water network
Advert
Sunday, June 2, 2019, 00:01

40km of ductile iron pipes for water network

Express Trailers recently completed the delivery of around 40km of ductile iron pipes to Malta on behalf of Electrosteel Castings (UK) Ltd. The purple-coloured pipes ranging from 80mm to 300mm in diameter will be deployed in a project launched last year by the Water Services Corporation at Ta’ Barkat, limits of Xgħajra, for the provision of a viable, high-quality alternative to groundwater extraction. The project, co-financed by the EU, will see the expansion of the current distribution system of treated sewage network for irrigation by farmers.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Innovation in financial services to be discussed at annual...

  2. Investment, innovation driving GO’s strategy

  3. HSBC bolsters home loan lending to support customers, industry

  4. Maltese Spanish Chamber launches new series of business meetings

  5. Gozo open days by Frank Salt Real Estate

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed