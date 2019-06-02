‘2019 is the year we will diversify the group’

Melo Hili: “We are confident we are on track to report revenues of €500 million this year.”

Melo Hili, CEO of Hili Ventures, shares some of his expansion plans with Anthony Manduca, including moving into the hospitality and marine sectors.

Hili Ventures plans to diversify its portfolio into a number of areas, including the hospitality, container leasing and marine sectors, and intends to position the company as an investment partner on the continent, Melo Hili, the group CEO tells The Sunday Times of Malta.

“We have earmarked a total of €200 million for our investment programme for the next three years. Approximately half of this will be directed to existing activities and the rest will be channelled towards new business,” he points out.

As part of the group’s growth strategy, Hili Ventures will venture into hospitality, which is an entirely new area of business for them.

“We have just established a company called HV Hospitality and we are bringing a team of highly experienced professionals together to get this new subsidiary of the group off the ground. This team is examining the potential of a number of great properties in the hospitality industry. Our primary interest is islands in the Mediterranean.

“I can confirm that we are well on our way to acquire the Comino Hotel and Bungalows. I would however say this is ‘work in progress’ and it will be a few months before Hili Ventures can claim it is the proud owner of the property,” he says.

Mr Hili says 2019 will be a “pivotal year” for Hili Ventures.

“We are confident we are on track to report revenues of €500 million this year. This is a major achievement for our 9,000 people who serve our retail and corporate customers every day with dedication and a passion for the 25-odd brands we partner.”

He explains that this growth came from across the board, but the main contributors are the group’s two largest activities: the McDonald’s business in Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Romania, and iSpot, its Apple Premium Reseller chain in Poland. Around 90 per cent of growth came from outside Malta.

“Operating a group this size across 10 markets presents a variety of opportunities and not a few challenges. Our activities in logistics, engineering, property and technology are ringing in encouraging results and we will be able to grow our turnover and enhance our profitability even further as we continue to follow our growth strategy for each activity.”

He adds: “2019 is the year we will diversify the group quite significantly and grow to seven main business areas. In the first quarter of this year, we established a company called Cobalt in London which is engaged in the container leasing industry. Cobalt’s primary customers are major shipping lines and it has brought a set of advantageous leasing propositions to the market.”

Mr Hili says that another business area in the offing is marine, through a new company called HV Marine, for which a space in the yachting sector in the Mediterranean has been identified.

“We are in the process of assembling a leadership team for the company which will be involved in technical management, yacht refits and the development and management of marinas. The first members of the team are looking at a small collection of opportunities in earnest.

“The business models here will vary from 100 per cent ownership to joint ventures with international partners. Our long-established engineering company Motherwell Bridge, based in Ħal Far, will have a significant role to play in this area.

“In Malta, it has secured an excellent track record for its marine engineering capabilities, besides of course its prowess for maintenance of heavy equipment in ports. Its sister company Techniplus, based in Casablanca, also offers similar capabilities. I believe we are well placed to build a compelling business in yachting and in carefully selected marine activities in the medium term.”

By 2021-22, he points out, the group would have recruited an additional 1,000 people which means their total ‘global’ talent pool will surpass 10,000.

He says that Premier Capital, the Developmental Licencee for McDonald’s in the Baltic States, Greece, Malta and Romania, has just posted “exceptional” results for 2018, lifting its turnover from the previous year to a record €294 million.

“Thanks to a team of more than 8,000 people in 146 McDonald’s restaurants, Premier Capital served 119 million customers last year, seven million more than in 2017. Each market reported significant growth of between 7.5 and 19 per cent, with the best performer being Lithuania. The team in Greece is doing a remarkable job, growing its market share and expanding both its business and its footprint.

“In Romania, our largest market by far, our people have worked incredibly hard to fulfil their development plan by opening eight new restaurants in the space of a few months. The brand continues to lead the informal eating out market in both Estonia and Latvia. Malta, where an entirely new team took over last year, extended its solid lead over the competition.”

Premier Capital, he points out, will open 13 new restaurants this year and will continue to invest in remodelling existing restaurants and introducing further innovation. A similar number of openings is planned for 2020 and 2021.

Mr Hili says it has always been his ambition to position Hili Ventures as an investment partner on the continent, and possibly beyond.

“Our track record in safeguarding the integrity of major brands in multiple markets and our unwavering commitment to investing in our business and in our people sets us apart. As we go about diversifying the business and broadening our horizons, we will continue to be open to partnerships with global names and in enhancing activities so that they can be positioned for sustainable growth.

“I firmly believe that people and businesses grow together. It is imperative that we invest time and focus in our people. Our achievements are the result of our collective efforts, the sharing of knowledge, and teams in our various businesses supporting each other,” he says.

He stresses that as Hili Ventures grows, additional external directors are brought on board to ensure there is an appropriate level of oversight and scrutiny within governance structures.

“We now have more than 12 independent non-executive directors on our various company boards. They are crucial to our boards as they collectively bring to the table many years of experience and a wide range of expertise. They support our leaders to turn challenges into opportunities and help them drive the business.”