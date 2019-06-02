Warriors star Durant will miss game two of NBA Finals

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss Sunday's second game of the NBA Finals with the strained right calf that has sidelined him for the past six games.

Durant is the leading scorer in the playoffs for the Warriors, averaging 34.2 points with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists a contest.

But the Warriors were 5-0 without him until losing 118-109 to Toronto in Thursday's opening game of the best-of-seven championship series.

"Kevin is not going to play Sunday," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday. "It's near impossible for him to play on Sunday."

The 30-year-old superstar, Most Valuable Player of the past two NBA Finals, will become a free agent at the end of the playoffs but hopes to return and help Golden State to a third consecutive NBA crown before deciding his future.

Kerr gave no indication of a timetable for Durant's return. Game three will be Wednesday at Oakland with game four two days later on the Warriors' California home court.

"He's still progressing," Kerr said. "When he's ready to play he will play. That's our approach."

Kerr said Durant must rejoin the club for at least one practice before he will be reinstated to the lineup.

Andre Iguodala, who has spent more time on the court in Durant's absence, appears set to play in game two Sunday after suffering a left leg injury in game one and undergoing an MRI on Friday.

"Seems to be doing well," Kerr said of Iguodala, the NBA Finals MVP in Golden State's 2015 title run. "I talked to him and he said he felt pretty good."