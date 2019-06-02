Gaulitanus Choir on 17th concert-tour abroad

The choir with its founder-director Colin Attard.

Gozo’s Gaulitanus Choir will soon be off for its 17th foreign venture abroad. On June 7 the choir will fly to Italy for a concert-tour of Assisi and Rome, following invitations from Rome’s Festival di Pasqua and the Cappella Musicale of St Francis of Assisi Basilica.

Indeed, the choir will open its artistic events with the animation of a Mass at the majestic basilica, before moving on to Rome to participate in the 22nd edition of the Festival di Pasqua. The choir will be performing in the festival’s concluding concert, truly the Concerto di Pentecoste, on Pentecost Sunday at the splendid Basilica dei Santi XII Apostoli in the heart of Rome. The choir will also be animating the Mass at the basilica before the concert.

While this is the first time the choir will perform in Assisi, this will be its second appearance in Rome’s Festival di Pasqua, following its successful participation in 2017. This follows the choir’s collaboration with Enrico Castiglione, founder and artistic director of the Rome festival, for its operatic production during Gaulitana: A Festival of Music.

For this concert-tour, the choir’s repertoire will include a mixture of classical international sacred excerpts and compositions by its founder-director Colin Attard, who will also be directing the choir during this visit abroad.

The Assisi-Rome concert-tour is also supported by Arts Council Malta as part of a broader programme of international events involving the Gaulitanus Choir.