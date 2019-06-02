Pianist Joanne Camilleri (centre) with the members of the Cordia String Quartet.

A concert entitled An Evening with Mozart will be held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, tomorrow, June 3 at 8pm.

The concert will take patrons back to Mozart’s time in Vienna. The programme features two of the composer’s most famous piano concertos, complemented with his string quartet in F Major.

The musicians for this concert are pianist Joanne Camilleri who has teamed up with the Cordia String Quartet, featuring David Lang and Emese Toth on violin, Jacob Portelli on viola and Frank Camilleri on cello.

For more information and bookings, call the Manoel Teatre box office on 2124 6389 or visit https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/