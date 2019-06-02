A musical fit for a centenary

Photos: Kris Micallef

We celebrate Sette Giugno every year – but on its centenary one begins to wonder whether we really know enough about the events that took place on June 7, 1919.

VII, a musical produced by Teatru Malta and supported by FĊN dares to not only scratch the surface of the historic 1919 events, but to also delve deep into the belly of this monumental beast. This is an original piece of devised theatre completely composed and directed by sisters The New Victorians who have been working on this project for months together with their dedicated cast and crew who have been rehearsing for weeks on end.

This spectacle is a mirror of what once was, a melting pot of different languages and cultures: Maltese, English and Italian. One might ask why not have a show all about a patriotic war executed exclusively in Maltese, but Teatru Malta likes to challenge its audiences to think outside the confines of the expected. This musical will serve as a true reflection of the languages that were once spoken by our ancestors, a true ode to the linguistic climate of those emotionally charged times. VII will include the participation of ŻfinMalta dancers who together with a multinational cast form part of this very movement and musically-driven piece which will be further embellished by the original compositions and live singing of the talented ensemble.

This exciting show opens in just a couple of days, and is by no means an average re-telling of the bloodstained story of the fallen Maltese men who fought tooth and nail for the Malta we know today. On the contrary, VII tells the story of each and every one of us. This story is your own; one which reminds you not to give up in the face of your oppressor and defy the odds even when they seem like they’re nowhere in your favour.

This is a story about protecting the ones you love in the face of peril and assuring them everything is going to be fine, even when a silver lining is nowhere in sight. But ultimately this musical represents the importance of fighting for what you believe in, until your last dying breath.

VII is produced by Teatru Malta in partnership with FĊN and is proudly supported by Arts Council Malta under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, camilleriparismode, LESA, Heritage Malta and Festivals Malta. For more information on VII (Sette) visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt or call 2122 0255. Tickets are €15 with a €12 concession price.