Watch: Colombian Lopez slaps spectator after Giro d'Italia crash

Team Astana rider Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez (left), Team Movistar rider Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (centre), wearing the overall leader's pink jersey.

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez lashed out at a spectator who made him crash on the final climb of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.

Miguel Angel Lopez was knocked off by a fan in the Giro. He responded pic.twitter.com/rrhMnlgFkD — Dodge (@seidodge) 1 June 2019

The 25-year-old, wearing the white jersey as the best young rider, hit out twice at the man who cowered on the ground faced with the fury of the Astana rider.

The crash occurred on the final climb at Monte Avena, some six kilometres from the finish line, of the 20th and penultimate stage through the Dolomites in northern Italy.

A clearly frustrated Lopez got back on another bicycle but finished in 18th position, 1min 49sec behind Spanish teammate Pello Bilbao who won the stage.

Pink jersey holder Richard Carapaz now has one hand on the trophy as he leads former two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali and teammate Mikel Landa going into the final day, a time-trial around Verona.

Lopez, nicknamed "Superman", remains sixth overall but has lost time on his pursuers, notably Russian Pavel Sivakov, also a candidate for the white jersey.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic was punished after another spectator pushed him for up to 15 seconds on the penultimate climb at Croce d'Aune, without any objections from the Team Jumbo–Visma rider.

Roglic was issued a ten-second penalty when he crossed the finish line, and drops to fourth overall, 3min 16sec behind Carapaz.