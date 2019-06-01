Day Four's emotions at the 2019 GSSE

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It was a golden day for Team Malta at the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe as the Maltese athletes won three gold and three silver medals to take their overall tally to 25 medals - six gold, 11 silver and eight bronze.

The track and field athletes took centre stage as Lisa Marie Bezzina and Jordan Gusman completed a long distance double after adding a 10,000 metres gold medal to their 5,000m success - an historic achievement in track and field events.

There was another double in the triple jump as Ian Paul Grech placed second in the men's event with a best leap of 15.00 metres while Claire Azzopardi also took silver in the women's event.

In shooting, Gianluca Chetcuti retained his gold in the double trap competition when he finished ahead of team-mate William Chetcuti, who collected his second silver medal of the Games.

Team Malta could win more medals as Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi have booked their place in Saturday's women's doubles final after defeating Montenegro 7-6 7-6. They face Cyprus for the gold medal.

Genovese is already assured of a medal after settling for bronze following her singles semi-final defeat earlier this morning.

The women's basketball team beat Cyprus and will now face Luxembourg with a bronze medal at stake.