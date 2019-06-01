Today's front pages - June 1, 2019

These are the main stories featured in Saturday's newspapera:

Times of Malta cites a report saying that the gender gap in pensions in Malta is the

widest in Europe, together with that of the Netherlands. It also reports that physiotherapists have urged the Prime Minister to address the “sub-standard environment” at the run-down department after over a week of industrial action

there did not prompt any change.

L-orizzont says two thirds of Malta's councils had turned Labour after the final counts on Friday night, a result which had left many Nationalists disgruntled.

The Malta Independent quotes Minister Chris Fearne saying Labour will remain a winning party even after Joseph Muscat's departure. It also reports that a youth had been found guilty after almost running over a policeman.

In-Nazzjon quotes a report from The Atlantic which highlighted the situation in Malta after a critical Council of Europe report. It says that heads would have rolled in other countries after such a scathing report.