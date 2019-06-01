Soldier charged with stealing fuel

File photo: Shutterstock

A soldier was arraigned on Saturday, charged with stealing fuel, following an investigation sparked by the Armed Forces of Malta.

In a statement, the AFM said that it ordered the investigation after suspicions were raised in the quantities of the army's fuel storage.

Upon confirming the illegalities, the AFM relayed the case to the police, which led to the arrest of the soldier.

"The AFM took a number of measures to stop the abuse and has started modernising the system of fuel storage," it said.

The arraignment comes days after two soldiers were arraigned with murdering a black migrant in Ħal Far in a case which shocked the country.