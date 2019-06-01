Physiotherapists seek help from the Prime Minister

Physiotherapists have urged the Prime Minister to address the “sub-standard environment” at the run-down department after over a week of industrial action there did not prompt any change.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the president of the Malta Association of Physiotherapists, Maria-Louisa Busuttil described the state of the physiotherapy department as “scary”.

Exposed wires can be seen in the majority of lighting fixtures at the department.

The “sub-standard environment” at the department is unsuitable for both the patients and staff treating them, the association head argued, calling for action to address the issue.

The call comes in the wake of a series of directives issued by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses last week. The union resorted to the action after Steward Health Care, tasked with operating the department situated at the now-closed St Luke’s Hospital, failed to provide upgrade timelines.

With the directives in force, the physiotherapists have not been treating any new patients, including those who undergo elective orthopaedic surgery. The physiotherapists have also not been assisting in clinics outside the St Luke’s Hospital premises and exercise classes at the amputee rehab unit are not held.

In the letter, Ms Busuttil said the association was “concerned” about the situation at the St Luke’s unit, pointing to “existing standards” that were expected to be the norm in all physio-therapy clinics.

“The MAP is concerned about the reported sub-standard environment in which physiotherapists are delivering their treatment sessions. This in view of the possible safety concerns of the clients that are being treated as well as the employees who report to work and provide a service on a daily basis.

“To ensure this, there are existing standards that regulate physiotherapy clinics in Malta and this department should be no exception,” Ms Busuttil wrote.

The department sees about 300 patients every day, more than 75,000 a year but has not seen an upgrade in years, with physiotherapists being forced to make the best of what is available.

This meant that in recent months they have had no option but to make use of a corridor riddled with broken tiles during sessions with patients learning to walk again. The only treadmill available in the department has been out of order for months.

On its part, Steward Health Care has claimed that it has yet to unveil a promised master plan for the department because it needed to “dedicate enough time to planning in order to get it right”.

Last week, a spokeswoman for the US hospital operator said that the master plan would be published “within a few weeks or months” but refused to provide a specific date.

Calling for a “rapid resolution” to the issue so that the impact on the care received by patients is minimal, Ms Busuttil concluded the letter by urging the concerned authorities to “do their utmost” to also ensure good standards are met.

Questions sent to the government on whether the issue had been discussed with Steward and whether there had been any headway made were not answered by the time of writing.