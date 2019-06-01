June’s Sunday Circle out with The Sunday Times of Malta

Sports, health and style take the spotlight for the June edition of Sunday Circle, out tomorrow with The Sunday Times of Malta and available digitally on www.tom-mag.com for free.

Gracing the cover is young tennis star Francesca Curmi, who shares the trials and tribulations that come with the territory.

Ms Curmi also shares a video interview on the digital version of the magazine, available via the TOMMag App. The app also includes a video interview with Davide Tucci, who tells readers all about his journey as actor and model.

The magazine this month also focuses on well-being, with a very touching interview about one man’s journey out of drug abuse and how a residency at San Blas was instrumental in helping him rebuild his life. A writer details her challenges living with gluten intolerance, while best-selling author Jacob Burak gives an insight into the real meaning of self-help.

There’s also arts, fashion, shopping and personality interviews to enjoy, while the digital edition of the magazine offers readers the opportunity to win the new 100 ml Eau de Toilette by YSL, Y.

The Sunday Circle is published by Allied Newspapers.