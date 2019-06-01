Empty sunbeds occupy Għadira weeks before summer

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Though the weatherman still forecasts rain showers for the coming weeks, empty sunbeds already hog prime spots at Għadira.

In recent years, beachgoers have repeatedly complained about unused sunbeds occupying seaside vantage points, having been placed there by operators as early as sunrise when the bays are close to empty.

Although summer is still a few weeks away as is the bathing season proper, operators at Għadira Bay have already started taking up long stretches of the beach.

Beachgoers who highlighted the matter to Times of Malta insisted that the sunbeds first appeared some weeks ago when few, if any, people were around even though scores of sunbeds were lined up on the shore.

“It’s not even summer yet and the bay is already almost inaccessible because of the sunbeds. It’s one thing when they are in use but to take them out when there is nobody there is a whole other story,” one beachgoer said.

When Times of Malta visited the bay earlier in the week, over 100 sunbeds had already been laid out by 10am, even though not many swimmers could be seen.

The operator responsible for the sunbeds was nowhere to be seen during the visit though employees could be seen setting up the beach furniture.

In recent years, the Malta Tourism Authority had to take action after it emerged operators were hogging large areas of beaches by installing unrented sunbeds and umbrellas, especially on Comino.

Following a spate of complaints, the tourism watchdog had its officials monitoring beaches to ensure no sunbeds or umbrellas were installed before they were rented.

Questions sent to the MTA last week remained unanswered at the time of writing despite reminders.