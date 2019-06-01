Rising star

Rachel Fabri with Jon Robyns taking part in The Best of... Rock Musicals. Photos: John Harvey

Juggling between being both a performer and a toddler’s mother, Rachel Fabri talks to Joanne Cocks about her happiest moments and future plans.

There is often much talk about how difficult it can be, especially for women, to juggle between work and family life.

That is exactly what Rachel Fabri, 33, thrives to do on a daily basis – maintaining a peaceful balance between being a mother, wife, teacher and performer.

“All these roles make me very happy but I don’t find it very easy to balance them at times. I am striving to work on myself and improve as a performer while ensuring that I dedicate a lot of time to my family, as that is where I am happiest,” she says.

Despite being the mother of a toddler and teaching singing, Rachel still finds the time to perform in a number of productions.

Earlier this month she took part in two concerts in London, hosted by Tim Rice and Christopher Biggins. The concerts, directed by Hugh Woolridge, featured West End and Broadway stars Adam Pascal (Rent), Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You), Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas, Les Misérables) and many others, alongside the City of London Philharmonic All Stars orchestra, led by Kevin Amos and Stuart Morley.

The show carried 10 lead soloists – Rachel was one of these core soloists. Alongside her were established theatre performers Rob Houchen, Noel Sullivan, Sabrina Aloueche, Emma Hatton, Kristina Love, Ricardo Afonso, Christian Lund, Elvie Ellis and Jon Robyns. These artists were backed up by the West End Chorus.

The concerts were in aid of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust (CWMT) to raise awareness on mental health and suicide prevention. The trust was founded by the family of Charlie Waller, who took his own life some years ago.

Rachel graduated with a Master’s in Musical Theatre from the Guildford School of Acting (GSA) and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Malta.

“This recent experience – The Best of... Rock Musicals – was beyond special to me. I met some incredibly talented individuals who I have always looked up to and respected. To be able to perform with them and learn from them was a real honour and an amazing opportunity.

“Having an interest in psychology and helping others, especially through music, this concert meant a lot to me. Around four men take their own lives every day in the UK alone. Please donate to the CWMT by visiting www.cwmt.org.uk – Depression: Let’s get talking!” she says enthusiastically.

However, this was not her first experience abroad.

“My first theatrical performance abroad actually came round before I went to study at the GSA. I was about 18 at the time and went on a short tour in the UK with the musical theatre company Beyond the Barricade as their guest soloist. This was a huge learning curve for me and an unforgettable experience. It was an opportunity as a result of being a finalist on the first edition of the TV show Sfida,” Rachel recalls.

I am quite excited about being part of an international film project which is still in production

Since then there has been no turning back.

Rachel has played the iconic role of Maria in The Sound of Music at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Last December she performed at the House of Broadway show at the Zedel, Piccadilly Circus, as well as with her former band mates from All Angels in their December 2018 anniversary concert in London. In the UK, Rachel formed part of the classical crossover quartet All Angels, with whom she performed at prestigious venues such as Wembley Stadium (2011 Champions League final) in front of 90,000 live spectators and millions of TV viewers; in front of over 20,000 people at the 02 Arena; Manchester Arena; Sheffield Arena; Birmingham LG Arena; the House of Commons; Guildhall Cathedral; and the Royal Albert Hall.

As part of All Angels, Rachel has frequently performed for the Royal British Legion, the Inspiration Awards and the Salvation Army. They were also guests on BBC’s The One Show, on Channel 4, and at the Classic Brit Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

The group recorded an EP together called Starlight, which they launched at Covent Garden’s Apple Store.

Rachel has performed alongside leading artists such as Alexandra Burke, Katherine Jenkins, Lesley Garrett, Kim Criswell, Kerry Ellis, Adam Pascal, Judy Kuhn, Emma Hatton, Debbie Kurup, Rob Houchen, Kristina Love, Dionne Bromfield, Tinchy Stryder, Ruth Lorenzo and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Malta theatre credits include Cathy in The Last Five Years, Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors (Masquerade), Regina in Malta’s longest-running musical Rock of Ages (TAC Theatre), soloist and vocal coach in System and Gotta Sing Gotta Dance (Studio 18), Cinderella in Into the Woods (SOPA), Catherine in 1565 The Musical in Concert alongside the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and several lead roles in the Christmas pantomimes. She is also often asked to be a guest singer in some of Malta’s most popular concerts and at the British High Commission’s annual event celebrating the Queen’s birthday in Malta.

Rachel is lead actress in the music video Ivy for Airport Impressions. She has also featured as an actress and singer in the film The Devil’s Double alongside Dominic Cooper and Philip Quast.

UK theatre credits to her name include Persephone in Persephone (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Cassie in Make Believe (Henley Festival), Young Girl in Anything Goes (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford), Cockney Girl in Me and My Girl (London Palladium) and guest soloist in Beyond the Barricade UK Tour. At the GSA she plays Polly Browne in The Boyfriend, Oolie in City of Angels and Rachel in When Midnight Strikes.

Rachel’s solo album Forever Yours was recently released in Malta, as well as at The Pheasantry in London.

What else does she have lined up for the future?

“I am quite excited about being part of an international film project which is still in production. I am also looking forward to taking part in musical theatre workshops in Russia later this year, as well as starting rehearsals for The Addams Family musical, to be staged in March 2020.

“I am always working on solo cover songs and originals, so watch this space, while I have also just launched my new website www.rachelfabri.co.uk,” she says.

And while she continues to juggle between career, family and motherhood, “I would really like to be able to continue to perform both locally and abroad, welcoming any opportunity that comes along. I am always grateful for anything I choose to work on, whether it is work that I create myself or whether I have to audition for it.”