 Relations with Libya
Advert
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 06:03 by Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Relations with Libya

In his recent meeting with his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was wrong in saying Libyans are “close friends, almost family”.

Muscat should avoid doing the same mistake his predecessor, Dom Mintoff, once did when he said the Maltese and the Libyans were blood brothers.

Let us stop cosying up to a country that does not know how to live peacefully. Their history speaks for itself. The Prime Minister should have insisted with the Libyan leader to urgently control the way migrants are treated while waiting to board a boat to get them to Europe.

It is high time Maltese governments kept some distance from a country whose main aim is to get help from tiny Malta when it is blessed with natural resources. If anyone wants to know how Libyans can be treated as friends and family, one should visit the Corradino prison where the majority of foreign prisoners are Libyan nationals.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. First-class service

  2. Fraud victims

  3. Barb horses

  4. Touching bottom

  5. Freeport operations

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed