Pagan origins

Christianity is not as original as its adherents are led to believe. To explain the origin of the earth, Christians rely on the Hebrew “creation” myth, which, in turn, is derived from Sumerian mythology.

In addition to appropriating Hebrew scriptures, Christianity also adopted ancient cults and beliefs, as Will Durant wrote in Our Oriental heritage:

“The Greek mysteries passed down into the mystery of the Mass. From Egypt came the ideas of a divine trinity, the Last Judgment, and a personal immortality of reward and punishment. From Egypt also came the adoration of Mother and Child. From Phrygia came the worship of the Great Mother; from Syria, the resurrection drama of Adonis; from Thrace, the cult of Dionysus, the dying and saving god. From Persia came millenarianism, the “final conflagration”, the dualism of Satan and God, of Darkness and Light.”