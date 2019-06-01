A considerate contractor

How many building contractors assign major importance to the well-being of residents in the neighbourhood of the building site?

How many do not leave loose bricks on the pavement ready to be used quickly to occupy parking spaces without a permit?

How many use a wheel-washing system not to spill building debris and mud on the nearby streets, cover the building site in nice-looking and sturdy hoarding or use proper tarpaulin when transporting building materials?

How many avoid excessive noise and forbid their workers from shouting?

How many assign primary importance to the safety of their workers and of passers-by... and... generally follow the codes of good practice without the need for enforcement by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Building Regulation Office?