Watch: Salah penalty gives Liverpool half-time lead in Champions League final

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after the goal.

Mohamed Salah's early penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at half-time in Saturday's all-English Champions League final in Madrid.

That Salah goal was hazardous Liverpool 1 spurs 0 pic.twitter.com/6K7jGrWK5I — God'spower (@GodspowerSpeaks) 1 June 2019

The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Scenes on Merseyside!



Liverpool fans at the M&S Bank Arena celebrate Mohamed Salah's goal ????



Their dream start to the #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ST24BNx27G — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 1 June 2019

Italy great Paolo Maldini holds the record for the fastest goal after he scored with just 50 seconds gone in the 2005 final against Liverpool.