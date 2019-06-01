 Watch: Salah penalty gives Liverpool half-time lead in Champions League final
Saturday, June 1, 2019, 21:54

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after the goal.

Mohamed Salah's early penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at half-time in Saturday's all-English Champions League final in Madrid.

The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Italy great Paolo Maldini holds the record for the fastest goal after he scored with just 50 seconds gone in the 2005 final against Liverpool.

