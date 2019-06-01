Watch: Salah, Origi fire Liverpool to sixth European crown

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after the goal.

Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi steered Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title on Saturday as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in an all-English final in Madrid.

That Salah goal was hazardous Liverpool 1 spurs 0 pic.twitter.com/6K7jGrWK5I — God'spower (@GodspowerSpeaks) 1 June 2019

Salah scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Scenes on Merseyside!



Liverpool fans at the M&S Bank Arena celebrate Mohamed Salah's goal



Their dream start to the #UCLfinal

Belgian striker Origi, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool's remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.