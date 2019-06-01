 Watch: Salah, Origi fire Liverpool to sixth European crown
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after the goal.

Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi steered Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title on Saturday as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in an all-English final in Madrid.

Salah scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Belgian striker Origi, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool's remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.

