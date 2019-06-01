Maltese Abroad: Borg plays as Ireland's Finn Harps lose

Jacob Borg (left) in action for Finn Harps.

NORWAY

After spending the 2018/2019 season at England's Burnham FC, youth Kyle Mifsud is currently on trial at Norway's Aalesunds FK.

SPAIN

Miguel Micallef played in Cornella's final game of the season in the Spanish youth league as they eased past Marianao 8-1, to place in eighth place on 49 points after 30 games.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg played in Finn Harps' two of the last three games, where they were defeated twice by Derry City 4-0 and Bohemians 5-3 as they slip back to the bottom of the table with just 10 points to show.

Elsewhere, Dany Testa played in the last game of the season for Greystone United as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the cup final against Celbridge FC, with Testa grabbing the assist for his team.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 side has moved to ninth in the Danish third-tier after two straight wins against AB and Bronshoj.

SCOTLAND

Beppe Mangion was between the sticks for Partick Thistle U-16's as they eased past Dundee United 5-2 in their latest league match.

AUSTRALIA

Two defeats for Mitchell Mallia and James Baldacchino at Marconi Stallions. First, they fell to 1-3 defeat to Wollongong Wolves before a 4-2 defeat against APIA Leichhardt with Mallia scoring one of the two goals.