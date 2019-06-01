Watch: Liverpool legend set for Malta visit

Jan Molby speaking about Liverpool's chances in the UEFA Champions League final.

Top ex-Liverpool footballer Jan Molby will be on stage in Valletta for one night only. ‘An evening with Jan Molby’ at the City Theatre in Valletta on June 20 promises to be a fantastic event with live music, comedy, and stories from the international football legend. It will also feature comedian Jamie Sutherland and singer/song-writer Tricia McTeague.

“All football fans will recognise the name Jan Molby,” says Allan Aasterud, who is organising the event.

Born in Denmark and nicknamed The Great Dane, many football experts have voted Molby to be one of the most influential foreign imports to have ever graced the English game. He spent years at Liverpool FC, scoring 44 goals from midfield and also lifting the league title for the last time in Liverpool's history, back in 1990.

“This evening offers fans to hear from a man who shared the dressing room with legends like Johan Cruyff, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Peter Schmeichel and many others,” Mr Aasterud says.

During his stay in Malta, Molby will also be promoting awareness about the importance of heart screening, a cause close to his heart, and he will be helping to raise funds for The Maltese Cardiac Society.

An Evening with Jan Molby will be hosted by popular Scouse comedian Jamie Sutherland – a football mad Evertonian. This is no surprise, as Liverpool has a history for producing some of the country’s finest comedy talent, and Jamie’s name can be added to that list. He has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy, and has enjoyed sell-out crowds with his style of observational jokes and story-telling. His gentle humour and presentation skills have proved popular with audiences and entertainers alike.

Rounding up the exceptional trio on the night is singer/song-writer and guitarist Tricia McTeague. Tricia is coming directly to Malta from a very successful Arena tour with the German artist Schiller. She has worked with a vast range of people, including Ronan Keating, Natalie Imbruglia and Simon Cowell, and performed as a supporting act fir Lionel Richie, Elton John, Pink and many more. Tricia’s family is all Liverpool Red and she has performed at Jan Molby events previously. This will be her first performance in Malta.

This unique and innovative event that combines football, comedy and music will start at 5pm on June 20, when the outdoor Fan Zone opens, followed by Tricia McTeague’s performance. At 7pm there will be a Meet & Greet with Jan Molby for VIP & Platinum ticket holders. At 8pm the comedy show headlined by Jamie Sutherland will start, followed by Jan Molby himself, as he takes to the stage to regale his audience with stories from his exceptional career.

Tickets are extremely limited and available in different categories, including Platinum and VIP.

They can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt/bookings/Shows.aspx?ProductionId=672